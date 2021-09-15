SFE Investment Counsel Trims Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after buying an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,120,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,432,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.89. 7,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average of $133.28. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

