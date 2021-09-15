SFE Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.7% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 233,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,679. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

