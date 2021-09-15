SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Up 10.8%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s share price shot up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.18. 26,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,159,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

