Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $614.42

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 614.42 ($8.03) and traded as low as GBX 609.54 ($7.96). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 614.50 ($8.03), with a volume of 249,307 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHB. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 588 ($7.68).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 614.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 620.73. The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

