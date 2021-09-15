Shalom Meckenzie Sells 660,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shalom Meckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,967,316.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,985,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063,217. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

