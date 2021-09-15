SHIELD Market Capitalization Hits $147,990.55 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $147,990.55 and approximately $289.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,074.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.86 or 0.07421546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.01 or 0.00384834 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.50 or 0.01355188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00122366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.04 or 0.00551313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.42 or 0.00564581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.00324893 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

