Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Tops $6.44 on Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.44 or 0.00013417 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $35,672.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00075296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00126094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00176961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.22 or 0.07309559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.68 or 1.00122911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.99 or 0.00885239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

