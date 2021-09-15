Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.68

Shares of Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 36665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

About Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

