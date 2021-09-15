Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Shinsei Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

SKLKY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. 11,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Shinsei Bank has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Shinsei Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Business, Global Markets and Individual Business. The Institutional Business segment provides corporate and syndicated loans, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, finance for startup, private equity, renewable energy finance, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance and rehabilitation finance services.

