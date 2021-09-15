ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ShipChain has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $478,604.70 and $321.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00145291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.66 or 0.00838916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046358 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

