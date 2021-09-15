ShipChain (SHIP) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $426,489.31 and approximately $371.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00149678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.69 or 0.00812189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00046714 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.