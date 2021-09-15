Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $963.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. Research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

