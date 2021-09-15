Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $307 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.85 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $963.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $42.83.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.