Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €185.80 ($218.59).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SAE opened at €149.00 ($175.29) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €137.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €160.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

