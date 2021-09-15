Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €185.80 ($218.59).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE opened at €149.00 ($175.29) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €137.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €160.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.