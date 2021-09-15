Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,451.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,515.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.