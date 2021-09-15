Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Shopify were worth $19,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $337,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify stock opened at $1,451.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,515.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,323.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

