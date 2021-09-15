Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Declines By 79.5%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BCOW stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 million, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.