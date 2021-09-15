Short Interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Expands By 288.5%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 288.5% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABOS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

ABOS stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.68.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). As a group, research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 35,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

