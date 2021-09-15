Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Expands By 211.5%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,236,500 shares, an increase of 211.5% from the August 15th total of 2,322,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24,121.7 days.

Shares of AICAF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $0.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DBS Vickers raised Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC raised Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

