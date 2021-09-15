Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Increases By 281.2%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,700 shares, a growth of 281.2% from the August 15th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 9,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $86,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $687,460.00. Insiders purchased a total of 1,490,433 shares of company stock worth $3,205,539 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALZN opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.23.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

