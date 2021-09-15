Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Decreases By 78.1%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the August 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUNFF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aurcana Silver has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

