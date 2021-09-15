Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Declines By 70.2%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Get Carrefour alerts:

CRRFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.