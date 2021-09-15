Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Declines By 75.2%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CVAT stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Cavitation Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

