Short Interest in CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) Grows By 204.5%

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 204.5% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Acquisition by 338.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 323,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 249,800 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CBRE Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in CBRE Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Acquisition by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBAH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 31,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,250. CBRE Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.