Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Rises By 288.9%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CFFE stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,822,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter valued at $3,078,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at about $8,012,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.