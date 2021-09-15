Short Interest in China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Rises By 499.1%

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 499.1% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,526,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNCT stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. China Teletech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Get China Teletech alerts:

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc is an investment holding company. It does not have any business operations. The company explores opportunities to acquire business in both China and the rest of the world. China Teletech Holding was founded on March 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for China Teletech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Teletech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.