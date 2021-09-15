Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Drops By 67.8%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the August 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CPHRF stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.