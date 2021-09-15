Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Grows By 266.7%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COVTY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

