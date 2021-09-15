Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Declines By 67.3%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the August 15th total of 431,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DANOY. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Danone stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

