Short Interest in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Drops By 77.2%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000.

NASDAQ DCRCU opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

