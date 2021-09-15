Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Increases By 436.8%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 436.8% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDF opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.