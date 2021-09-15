Short Interest in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Decreases By 76.0%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DHBCU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. DHB Capital has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,435,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $11,226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $10,908,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at about $10,886,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at about $9,920,000.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

