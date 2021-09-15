Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Grows By 416.4%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,800 shares, an increase of 416.4% from the August 15th total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,914.0 days.

Shares of DTNOF stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

