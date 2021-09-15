Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Grows By 416.4%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,800 shares, an increase of 416.4% from the August 15th total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,914.0 days.
Shares of DTNOF stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.29.
Dno Asa Company Profile
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.