Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Expands By 384.4%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 832,200 shares, an increase of 384.4% from the August 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.6 days.

CWXZF opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

CWXZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.