Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Rises By 210.2%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 210.2% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 355.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. 86,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

