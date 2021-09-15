Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Grows By 246.7%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the August 15th total of 75,600 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EJH opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15. E-Home Household Service has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $80.93.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

