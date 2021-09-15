Short Interest in ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Expands By 430.0%

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 430.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ECRO opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. ECC Capital has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

ECC Capital Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in residential mortgage loans. It builds and manages a portfolio of nonconforming residential mortgage loans. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered inIrvine, CA.

