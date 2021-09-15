Short Interest in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Expands By 244.4%

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 244.4% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADOC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 62,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADOC opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Edoc Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

