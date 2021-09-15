Short Interest in Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Drops By 80.0%

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESOA remained flat at $$1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Energy Services of America has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07).

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of contracting services for energy companies. The firm serves gas, petroleum, power, chemical and automotive industries. Its services include construction, replacement & repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

