Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Grows By 200.0%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:FCT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

