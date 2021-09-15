Short Interest in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Declines By 73.3%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Freedom Acquisition I stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 12,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,259. Freedom Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freedom Acquisition I stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

