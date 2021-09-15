Short Interest in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Rises By 304.5%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 304.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $488,000.

Frontier Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Frontier Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

