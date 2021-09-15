Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Expands By 200.0%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

GLAPY stock remained flat at $$88.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Glanbia alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.6591 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Glanbia’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.