Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Declines By 80.6%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of QYLG opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $33.24.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.
