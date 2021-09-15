Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Declines By 80.6%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of QYLG opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 153,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 16.88% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

