Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Declines By 68.6%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the August 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDOC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000.

