Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Increases By 374.7%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 809,300 shares, a growth of 374.7% from the August 15th total of 170,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenpro Capital during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Greenpro Capital during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

NASDAQ GRNQ opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -0.49.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 354.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.78%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.