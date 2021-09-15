Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Declines By 75.0%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

HLLGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank cut HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HLLGY remained flat at $$34.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

