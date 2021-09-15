Short Interest in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Rises By 253.9%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 253.9% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

NASDAQ:ADRE opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADRE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

