Short Interest in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Rises By 253.9%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 253.9% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
NASDAQ:ADRE opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
