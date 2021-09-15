Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Rises By 302.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 302.8% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISDX opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 88.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 223.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,611 shares during the last quarter.

