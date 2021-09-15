Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Rises By 302.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 302.8% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ISDX opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $32.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.
