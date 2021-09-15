Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Grows By 240.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

IBTE opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $26.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

